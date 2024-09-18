NORTH BETHLEHEM – The Bethlehem Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 5:05 a.m. on Wed., Sept. 18, police responded to a crash in the area of 185 Krumkill Rd. Preliminary findings indicate that Ryan T. Collins, 37, of Albany, was driving westbound on Krumkill Road when his vehicle collided with a utility pole. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene by the Albany County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Bethlehem Police Department and the Albany County Crash Investigation Team.

No further details have been released at this time.

