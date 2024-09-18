TROY — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute has dominated the city skyline for 200 years, serving as a beacon of technological innovation and academic excellence since its founding in 1824.

This year, the school is celebrating its monumental anniversary with events designed to unite the campus and the surrounding community.

Last Saturday, RPI hosted a carnival featuring games, dancing, trivia, food, and a 70-foot Ferris wheel. Those well-versed in trivia recognized the ride’s significance to the school, as it honored RPI alumnus George Ferris Jr., who introduced the Ferris wheel to the Chicago World’s Columbian Exposition in 1893.

