Deputies link him four days later to string of Home Depot thefts at Crossgates Common

SLINGERLANDS — Bethlehem police responded to Market 32 on New Scotland Road on Friday, Sept. 6, for a report of two males leaving the store with merchandise they did not pay for.

When officers arrived in the parking lot, they observed a white 2000 Ford Expedition leaving the plaza onto New Scotland Road at approximately 12:19 p.m. The officers performed a traffic stop near the intersection of Cherry Avenue.

Upon interviewing the driver, officers noticed two bags of merchandise in the passenger seat in front of a man who was later identified as Brian D. McCoy, 58, of Albany. A loss prevention employee from the store arrived at the scene and identified McCoy as the suspect accused of taking $194.18 worth of goods.

McCoy initially gave officers the name of his brother and was taken into custody. The driver and owner of the vehicle was also detained but released from the scene without charges.

At the police station, an investigation revealed that McCoy was lying about his identity, likely because he had an outstanding arrest warrant from North Greenbush police.

McCoy was charged with petit larceny and criminal impersonation, both misdemeanors, and processed on the warrant.

He was given an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and transported to meet officers from North Greenbush.

Four days later, the Albany County Sheriff’s Department arrested McCoy again, this time on grand larceny charges stemming from a retail theft investigation.

Sheriff’s investigators arrested McCoy after discovering he was responsible for a string of retail thefts on separate dates from The Home Depot located at Crossgates Commons Plaza in Albany.

They said McCoy stole several items valued at $1,845.87, including vinyl flooring, tools, and an air conditioner.

McCoy was charged with one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree. He is being held at the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraignment detainee and was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court on Wednesday, Sept. 11. It is unclear when he will be charged in the other incidents.

McCoy is no stranger to warrants. He was arrested last year on two occasions for failing to appear in court.

McCoy was picked up by Colonie police on Thursday, March 23, 2023, after being arrested by East Greenbush police on other charges and processed on a Colonie bench warrant and two outstanding Albany County Family Court warrants.

McCoy was arraigned and sent to the Albany County jail. He was given an appearance ticket for the Colonie charge and was scheduled to return to town court on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

He did not appear for that court date and was arrested again on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, by Guilderland police on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in Colonie court in May.

He was processed and given an appearance ticket for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, by Judge David Green and then turned over to East Greenbush police for an additional outstanding warrant.

As of Monday, Sept. 16, McCoy remains in custody at the Albany County jail.