LATHAM — North Colonie Central Schools Superintendent Kathleen Skeals welcomed students and families back for the 2024-2025 school year in a message highlighting the district’s commitment to providing a positive and supportive educational experience for all students.

“From the moment your child steps onto the bus in the morning until they walk in the door in the afternoon, our goal is to make their educational experience a positive and enjoyable one,” she said.

She closed by wishing the community a happy new school year.