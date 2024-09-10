ALBANY — Rock band Phish will perform a three-night concert series at MVP Arena in Albany from Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27, with all proceeds benefiting the Divided Sky Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on providing mental health and addiction treatment resources.

Tickets for the event will be available to the general public beginning Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can request tickets in advance through the band’s ticket request system.

The Divided Sky Foundation, founded by Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, aims to support the establishment of treatment centers and promote awareness of mental health and addiction recovery efforts.

For more information on tickets and upcoming shows, visit the band’s official website.