Board cites Calderone’s lack of collaboration, communication

ALBANY — The promised meeting between Albany County Airport Authority board members and its lame-duck CEO Philip Calderone did not happen after the Labor Day weekend. Instead, the Board opted to terminate him outright with a unanimous vote on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

It was the Board’s first caucus since members informed Calderone they would not renew his contract, which was set to expire on December 1. That decision ignited a tumultuous series of events that first spilled over into the Albany County Legislature before State Assembly members expressed their concerns about who would oversee the $100 million renovation and expansion project at the Albany International Airport.

In a statement released after Wednesday’s meeting, board members detailed their reasons for severing ties with Calderone, citing his failure to collaborate effectively with the Board, lack of communication, and disregard for Board directives.

“Specific issues included his refusal to follow procurement protocols, his failure to involve Board members in critical decisions, and his reluctance to engage in strategic initiatives,” the Board stated. “Additionally, Calderone’s management style was deemed inappropriate for a CEO, with incidents of unprofessional behavior both in private and public settings.”

As the Board prepares to conduct a nationwide search for new leadership, former Albany International Airport CEO John O’Donnell will serve as Chief Operating Officer.

The Board’s initial decision not to renew Calderone’s contract was scrutinized from the start following a Times Union report that tied Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy to what sources described as a “political coup.” The paper’s coverage continued to reveal more details, prompting McCoy to respond.

“I am neither applying for, nor will I be seeking the opportunity to serve as the next CEO of the Albany County Airport,” McCoy said in a statement. “The airport’s success plays a significant role in our future. I look forward to working with and supporting the CEO candidate chosen by the Airport Authority Board, to ensure our continued success.”

A group of county legislators called on Albany County Chair Joanne Cunningham (D-Delmar) for a special meeting, demanding transparency behind the Authority Board’s decision. However, Cunningham stated that the Legislature had no jurisdiction over the Authority Board, so no action would be taken.

Albany County Legislators Jennifer Whalen (R-Colonie), Ryan Conway (R-Colonie), Paul Burgdorf (R-Latham), and Mark Grimm (R-Guilderland) criticized the leadership of the Legislature for its handling of decisions related to the Airport Authority. In a statement, Whalen expressed frustration over what she described as “hypocritical leadership” that stopped legitimate discussions among legislators.

The statement highlighted the leadership’s rationale for halting decisions about the Airport Authority’s operations, citing “imminent announcements” by the Board as a reason to delay legislative discussions. The legislators argued that this decision was well coordinated with legislative leadership, who previously stated they had no oversight responsibilities over the Authority.

The legislators expressed their intent to oppose the Airport’s Capital Plan and the reappointment of any current Authority Board members, calling for their colleagues to join them. Whalen concluded by inviting others to share their thoughts on how to address what she termed an “injustice.”

The Airport Authority bit back at critics with a statement that was defensive and resolute in its decision, reflecting frustration with both Calderone’s actions and the broader public scrutiny it has faced over the past month.

“Today, for the third time, the Albany Airport Authority Board reiterates its decision not to renew Mr. Calderone’s contract. We will now be moving in a new direction immediately.”

McCoy expressed his confidence in the Board’s decision soon after it announced Calderone’s termination.

“As I have mentioned before, the success of the airport is crucial for the present and future of Albany County,” McCoy said in a statement released by his office after Calderone was fired. “The Airport Authority Board is tasked with overseeing the airport, and decisions regarding personnel matters rest solely with the Authority Board. I respect the commitment of the board members and their decision-making authority.”