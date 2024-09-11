BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Central School District has increased security at its high school, middle school, and other schools districtwide following an anonymous threat received by the Bethlehem Police Department on Tuesday night, Sept. 10.

According to a statement from the district, an unidentified caller threatened to “shoot up Bethlehem High School.” The police immediately launched an investigation, including a sweep of the high school early Wednesday morning, Sept. 11, conducted by several officers and K9 patrol dogs.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, there will be an increased police presence at the high school, middle school, and across the district throughout the day as the investigation continues.

Police and district officials are urging anyone with information related to the threat to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973 or call 911.

“Threats of violence in our schools will not be tolerated, and these types of threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the district’s statement read. Officials are encouraging families to discuss with their children the importance of seeking out a trusted adult if they feel unsafe, hear threats of violence, or notice any unusual language or behavior.