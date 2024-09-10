Her second album garnered acclaim, and a near Grammy Award.

Will play in Saratoga Springs as part of a celebration of that album at Caffè Lena on Monday.

ALBANY — Taking the stage in upstate New York for three shows only, Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier invites audiences on a musical journey that reflects her life, told with honesty, compassion, and her signature impact on the music industry.

Gauthier will co-headline with Robbie Fulks on Sunday, Sept. 15, in Phoenicia at United Methodist Church; Monday, Sept. 16, in Saratoga Springs at Caffe Lena with shows at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and on Thursday, Sept. 26, in Spencertown at Spencertown Academy Arts Center.

The shows will encompass her entire catalog, honoring 25 years of her work, with Jaimee Harris singing harmonies and playing guitar alongside Gauthier. “I like playing songs from all of my records and mixing it up every night,” said Gauthier.

Gauthier will bring her infectious love of performing, which hasn’t changed since she began. “I still love taking the stage and playing for people,” she said. “It’s what I do best, and the joy remains, even when the songs are sad! We will have fun; that’s always what happens, and I can’t wait to get back up there and do my thing.”

At the forefront of her shows this year is the anniversary of an album that holds particular meaning for her. For the first time, her acclaimed sophomore album, “Drag Queens in Limousines,” will be reissued on vinyl on Friday, Oct. 18. The vinyl package will include new retrospective liner notes written by Gauthier, reflecting on the road that led to the recording and the impact the record has had on her life.

With its release, the album introduced the world to Gauthier’s anecdotal lyricism and narratives. Gauthier credits the album for helping her discover her voice as a writer. “I am so happy to say that I am blown away at how well these songs have held up,” said Gauthier. “They are as relevant now as they were when I wrote them 25 years ago.”

Both before and after the album’s release in 1999, Gauthier’s life has moved in unexpected and meaningful ways, not unlike the lives of her characters, whom she describes as living “on the edge and on the verge.”

Her journey and where it has taken her have always been translated into her music, from her time stepping back from the music scene to her path to sobriety. Throughout her career, she has released nine critically acclaimed studio albums that have received several award nominations, including a Grammy Award for Best Folk Album.

Her drive for storytelling extends into other aspects of her writing. Gauthier’s tour follows her 2021 book, “Saved by a Song: The Art and Healing Power of Songwriting,” which she describes as “part memoir, part philosophy of art, and part nuts and bolts of songwriting.”

“The book adds a new element to what I do,” said Gauthier. “It is a memoir, but also a discussion of my songwriting process and my understanding of how music and song can be much more than just entertainment. It can be a healing thing that brings people together in ways that matter.”

Gauthier’s music will bring people together in another unique and resonant way: the 2024 AmericanaFest will host an “All-Star Tribute to Mary Gauthier” on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Nashville, Tennessee, with the concert paying tribute to her career and work. Following the tribute, Gauthier will perform “Drag Queens in Limousines” in its entirety with Harris.

“I am humbled by this, truly,” said Gauthier. “No words.”

Reflecting on her legacy and the path still ahead, Gauthier is filled with enthusiasm and joy: “It feels wonderful!” she said. “To still be in the business and enjoying myself along the way is a blessing. What an incredible journey it continues to be!”