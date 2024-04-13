The Spinney at Van Dyke is working towards completion of the next phase of development for the community. Continuing with the unique style of cottage-living The Spinney has to offer, the community’s building mix will now also have a highly sought after unit type featuring 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms called The Eberhart.

In addition, this next phase of development features “Guest Cottages” which Spinney residents can rent out for visiting friends and family, right within the confines of the community! Amenities such as welcoming residents’ pets, community-wide walking trails, a 5,000 square foot Clubhouse, Community Gardens, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and exterior landscaping included in monthly rent, are also attracting many “55 and better” active adult residents to join the property’s wait list.

The most desired amenity may be The Spinney at Van Dyke’s recently launched, exclusive SpinneyLife programming for Spinney residents only. Promoting residents’ healthy, wellness-focused lifestyles is at the core of SpinneyLife programming for all who currently live at the property, and any that join with this next phase of development.

The Spinney at Van Dyke looks forward to welcoming all new residents home to wellness once construction is complete!