Albany man arrested for rape and sexual assault of minor 2021 incident took place in Colonie, other agencies still investigating

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a 32-year-old Albany man on child sex assault charges that took place in the town in 2021 after an investigation by multiple police agencies.

According to Colonie police and reports, Derek George, is alleged to have abused a victim under the age of 15 known to him. The alleged abuse took place over multiple years.

In the specific Colonie case, George was charged on Thursday, March 21 with predatory sexual assault against a child, criminal sex act – actor over 17 and rape – second degree- victim under 15, all felonies.

According to Colonie police Lieutenant Anthony Sidoti, the victim reported the abuse in January and other police agencies are investigating additional incidents. He could not provide details of the other municipalities. A check of other agencies yielded no other arrests as of press time.

George was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Warrant

COLONIE – Iyonna Howard, 24, of Albany was picked up at Albany police South Station on Wednesday, March 20 after police detained her on a warrant for not showing up for court in February. She was transported to Colonie and Town Judge Norman Massry was notified and Howard was issued an appearance ticket for March 27.

Criminal mischief

LATHAM – A Troy man turned himself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, March 20 to face charges related to a March 16 incident at a Veterinary Clinic on Sparrowbush Road.

According to reports, Tyler Bubier, 20, was charged with criminal mischief – third degree, a felony.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Warrant

COLONIE – Schenectady police brought Joseph Simonds, 49, who is homeless, to Colonie police on Thursday, March 21 on the strength of a warrant.

According to reports, Simonds did not show up for court in November. He was arraigned by Town Judge Norman Massry.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – A Colonie woman was the subject of a call for service at the Howard Johnsons on Central Avenue on Thursday, March 21 and found to have an outstanding warrant.

According to reports, at 8:44 p.m. police responded to the hotel and found Ashley Andersen, 29, had an outstanding felony warrant from Essex County. She was transported to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Too slow, no license and felony charge

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle on Central Avenue near the intersection of Jupiter Lane on Friday, March 22 for driving too slowly and impeding traffic and found the driver had more than 20 suspensions on his license.

A DMV check of the driver, Chayanne Izquierdo, 31, of Hackensack, NJ, showed that he had 23 suspensions on his license. Izquierdo was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation-first degree, a felony, and ticketed for driving without a license and impeding traffic.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on April 1.

Larceny and two warrants

LATHAM – A Colonie woman was the subject of a larceny in progress call at Walmart on Tuesday, March 26 and found to have two outstanding warrants from the Town.

Nina Maldonado, 48, was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, by Colonie police. A check of her ID showed she did not show up for Colonie Town Court in March and in December 2021.

Maldonado was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Colonie Center on Tuesday, March 26 at 10:51 p.m. for a check-a-person call. The subject of the call, Salaam Akbar, 54, of Schenectady, was found to have a warrant from Schenectady police. He was detained and transported to meet officers from that department.

Two warrants

COLONIE – On Wednesday, March 27, at 8:59 p.m. Colonie police responded to a call for a fight near Midway Drive in the Village. After an interview with one of the participants, Shawn Garcia, 37, of Schenectady, had two outstanding warrants for not showing up for court. Garcia was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for alcohol-related health issues and processed on the warrants. He was held.

Forged instrument

COLONIE – A 20-year-old Troy man turned himself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, March 27 and was charged in relation to an incident at Cumberland Farms on Troy Schenectady Road in January 2022 and another in December 2023.

Colonie police charged Marquis Lane with three counts each of possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned.

Two warrants

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Central Avenue on Thursday, March 28 at approximately 4:18 p.m. for a check-a-subject call.

The subject, Shelby Shannon, 30, of Colonie, was found to have two outstanding warrants, one for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in November 2022 and another from the Rensselaer police department. She was given an appearance ticket for the Colonie charge and then transported to meet officers from Rensselaer police.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – An Albany woman was taken into custody by Colonie police on Thursday, March 28 at the Albany Airport Inn on Wolf Road. Christine Poole, 41, was charged with grand larceny, a felony. She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Domestic charges

COLONIE – Colonie police were called to BET Malls on Central Avenue on Thursday, March 28 for a domestic incident. According to reports, officers took Kareem Moody, 35, of Brooklyn, into custody after the incident.

He was charged with criminal contempt – first degree, a felony, and criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor, and harassment, a violation.

Moody was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Multiple weapon charges

LATHAM – Colonie police arrested a Rensselaer woman on weapons charges at the Prime Storage on Watervliet Shaker Road after a joint investigation with Albany police. Morgan Gatus, 24, was charged with one count of criminal possession of a loaded firearm and five counts of criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies. She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Warrant

COLONIE – A 38-year-old Schenectady woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a domestic incident at the Days Inn on Central Avenue on Friday, March 29.

According to reports, police went to the hotel at 3:29 a.m. and after an investigation, found that Celivette Garcia was wanted by Schenectady police. She was transported to meet officers from that department.

Two warrants

COLONIE – State police brought Herman Bass, 45, of Schenectady, to the Colonie police station on Saturday, March 30 at 11:22 p.m. because he had two outstanding warrants from Colonie.

He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Passed out at intersection, no license

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a call for a car in traffic at the intersection of Central Avenue and Fuller Road on Sunday, March 31 at 9:47 a.m. and found the driver passed out behind the wheel with the engine running.

According to reports, officers observed a crack pipe in plain view in the car. The driver, Jeffrey Ashley, 38, of Clifton Park, was given and failed field sobriety tests at the scene and was taken into custody. He also did not have a valid drivers license.

At the police station, Ashley submitted to a blood draw.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and DWAI-Drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation – more than 3 suspensions and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was given an appearance ticket for April 8 and released.

Crash and felony DWAI-Drugs

COLONIE – A homeless man was involved in a property damage accident on Sunday, March 31 at 4:21 p.m. and eventually drove off the road near the intersection of Watervliet Shaker Road and South Family Drive.

According to reports, Colonie police officers interviewed the driver, Jeremy Conners, 35, and observed signs of impairment. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert. Conners has a prior DWAI-Drug conviction.

He was charged with felony DWAI-Drugs prior conviction, and DWAI-Drugs and reckless driving, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

He was released with an appearance ticket for April 8.