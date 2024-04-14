National Bank of Coxsackie takes pride in being a community bank and is continuing to give back this year.

NBC is continuing its programming in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York to give back to small businesses across the region. These partnership helps NBC support small businesses so they can afford equipment at low, fixed rates for up to five years. Ultimately, NBC wants to help small businesses apply for loans that are right for them.

“NBC wants to support as many small businesses as possible in our communities,” Glenmont Branch Manager Jennifer Vollor said.

This partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York started last year. NBC is happy to continue serving the community through the program in 2024. They hope the number of businesses and people they serve will increase from last year.

Any small business can apply for a loan through one of NBC”s commercial lenders. Business owners can also visit NBC’s website or call a local branch to be put in contact with a lender who specializes in small business loans.

“Being a community bank, NBC feels it’s crucial to give back to the area it serves,” Vollor said.

If there’s a small business that needs help National Bank of Coxsackie should be the call to make. Community is its first priority.