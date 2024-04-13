Dr. Abele, a pioneer in dental sciences

DELMAR — “Building an oral health home for families where comprehensive, top-of-the-line dental services were easily accessible was my goal,” said Dr. Thomas Abele, who, since 1969, has been a pioneer and leader in the dental sciences. “With the support of a talented and dedicated staff, I hope I have achieved that.”

By offering a total spectrum of care for all ages, Abele eliminates the need for patients to move from doctor to doctor to achieve optimal oral health, comfort and beauty. Early on, he spent the additional hours of training to become qualified in dental implant technology and root canal therapy. His reinvestment in his practice ensures that patients are offered the latest in minimally invasive approaches, digital imaging, laser power and sedation dentistry.

“Dental medicine, most pointedly when encompassing cosmetic dentistry, is definitely an art,” said Abele. “Every aesthetic aspect of a patient’s face must be taken into consideration when addressing reconstructive procedures, whether in the application of veneers and crowns or restorations with implants.”

Because Abele works closely with the technicians of his on-site dental lab, issues such as tooth color and shape are seamlessly addressed. His deep experience in placing dental implants, including the latest in genetically coated bone grafting, when required, and beautifully designed tooth restorations is renowned.

Citing the importance of patient education, Abele said, “Although I personally feel responsible for my patients’ oral health, they have to ‘buy in.’ That requires helping them understand why compliance with good oral health habits, including attention to their gums, can make them healthier and happier. I enjoy taking the time needed to answer questions and provide ongoing support.

“As much as I have always enjoyed the research and ongoing education that dental medicine requires in order to stay at the top of the game,” said Abele, “I most enjoy the results I see in my much valued patients. They are the ones who make me look good.”

— Dr. Thomas Abele