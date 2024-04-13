COXSACKIE – The National Bank of Coxsackie (NBC) announced today that Lisa Dixon-Watson has recently joined NBC as an Assistant Vice President/Branch Manager of their Cairo Branch.

Ms. Dixon-Watson brings over thirty years of banking experience to NBC. Having previously served as Branch Manager IIII, AVP for Community Bank (formally Kinderhook Bank), and as a multi-site Manager for Key Bank (formally First Niagara) prior to that. Ms. Dixon-Watson brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience to the bank.

“Lisa brings decades of experience in community banking to National Bank of Coxsackie,” commented George Cooper, SVP/Chief Retain Banking Officer at NBC. “She brings a commitment to customer service that is unrivaled, along with extensive banking knowledge and experience.”