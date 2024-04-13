No license, reg., inspect or insurance, but did get aggravated DWI Local man involved in another incident shortly before

DELMAR – Bethlehem police had interviewed a 48-year-old Delmar man about not returning to a local residence and not to drive, because officers believed he was intoxicated.

According to reports, the man did not take the advice.

At approximately 3:34 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, officers observed the man’s Kia SUV pass by and turn into the driveway of the residence where he was not supposed to be. Officers pulled in behind and talked to the man and observed that he had slurred speech, watery eyes and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. He also did not have a valid license, the vehicle did not have a valid registration, inspection or have insurance.

At the Guilderland police station, because of problems with Bethlehem’s equipment, the man provided a breath sample that returned a .11 percent BAC.

He was charged with aggravated DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for operating an unregistered vehicle, operating without an inspection and operating without insurance.

He was given an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on April 16.

DWAI on River Road

SELKIRK – Bethlehem police responded to River Road on Saturday, March 23 at approximately 5:04 a.m. for the report of a property damage crash. When officers arrived, they found an occupied vehicle in a ditch.

According to reports, the vehicle had struck two utility poles before settling off the road. Officers found a man walking on River Road a short distance from the crash and identified him as a 26-year-old man from Ravena.

The man said he was driving the vehicle and crashed due to poor weather conditions. He said he was not hurt and refused an evaluation by EMS. The officer observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage from the man and he said that he did consume alcohol earlier in the evening.

The man was given some field sobriety tests at the scene, which he failed, and others at the station later, due to the weather conditions, which he passed. He tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

At the police station, the man provided a breath sample that returned a .07 percent BAC.

He was charged with DWI and DWAI, and ticketed for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, speed not reasonable and failing to use a designated lane.

The man was given an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on April 2 and released.

DWI on Kilmer

DELMAR – On Monday, March 25 at 1:54 a.m. a Bethlehem road patrol observed a 2016 blue Jeep traveling on Delaware Avenue when it hit a snowbank on the right shoulder of the road and continued down the roadway. For the next few blocks, the officer observed that the vehicle could not maintain a lane on multiple occasions.

The vehicle then initiated rear blue lights that were affixed to the vehicle. The operator stopped the vehicle, honked the horn and appeared to wave the officers past the vehicle, but then continued driving, eventually stopping on Kilmer Court, exited the vehicle and approached the officer.

The driver, identified as a 39-year-old Delmar woman, stated that she was coming from a fire call in the Town of Bethlehem. The officer observed her to have watery bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath.

The woman said she had two alcoholic beverages at her house before going to the fire call.

She was given and failed field sobriety tests, and did not give an adequate sample to determine the presence of breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

The woman was taken into custody and refused to provide a breath sample at the police station.

She was charged with DWI and ticketed for an unsafe lane change.

The woman was given an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on April 2 and released.

DWAI-Drugs in 2021

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 9W on July 26, 2021 and a 46-year-old Niskayuna woman was finally taken into custody on Tuesday, April 2 on an arrest warrant for DWAI-Drugs.

At 4:32 p.m. on the day of the crash, officers found the driver of the vehicle, Kristin Bolduc, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a Toyota that hit a car in front of her. Delmar Bethlehem EMS administered multiple doses of Narcan to Bolduc and she responded to the treatment. Officers detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. At Albany Medical Center hospital, Bolduc provided a breath sample on a pre-screening device for breath alcohol, but none was detected. She did submit to a blood draw at the hospital. She was ticketed for following too closely at the hospital.

On September 26, 2021 results from the blood test returned multiple substances were in her system including amphetamine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. Police applied for a warrant on October 4, 2021.

On April 2, Bolduc was arrested on the outstanding warrant and charged with DWAI-Drugs. She was arraigned by Bethlehem Judge Ryan Donovan and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled back in court on May 7.

Trouble at hotel, two warrants

GLENMONT – On Monday, April 1, Bethlehem police responded to the Comfort Inn on Route 9W for trouble with a customer call. According to reports, a customer who was intoxicated and unhappy with his room became agitated with staff at the hotel.

The subject of the call, Frank Richardson, 43, of Albany, was located across the street at a convenience store. Upon interviewing Richardson, officers observed signs of intoxication and, for his safety, gave him a test for breath alcohol. He provided a breath sample that returned a .214 percent BAC. Because Richardson was still able to walk and hold a conversation with slurred speech with the officers, it was determined that he did not need to be taken to the hospital for impairment.

A check of Richardson’s name and birth date, however, did reveal two outstanding warrants from Albany and NY City police.

He was taken to Albany City South Station and turned over to officers from that department.

There was no damage reported at the hotel and they did not want to press charges.

Warrant

DELMAR – A 54-year-old Albany man was taken into custody by Albany police on Monday, April 1 after he did not show up for court in March for a February DWI.

Joseph Michasiow, was arrested on February 14, for DWI at Stewart’s at 624 Delaware Avenue after he was unresponsive behind the wheel. At that time he was also charged with refusal to take a breath test and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He was scheduled in court on March 5.

This time, he was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was arraigned the next morning by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan. Michasiow was released on his own recognizance to return to court on May 7.

Larceny and two warrants

GLENMONT – A homeless man was arrested for petit larceny at Marshall’s and found to have two outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions.

On Saturday, March 30 at 12:46 p.m., Bethlehem police responded to a larceny in progress call at the store and took Bowie Bouchard, 36, into custody.

Bouchard had $832.61 worth of merchandise on him at the time and also had two glass pipes and 10 used syringes. He also had outstanding warrants from Guilderland police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and issued an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court for April 16. Bouchard was then transported to meet officers from Guilderland.