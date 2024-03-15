SARATOGA SPRINGS – Caffe Lena is putting on the Third Annual Pancake Breakfast, a fundraiser for the Caffe Lena School of Music and the Matt McCabe Scholarship Fund on St. Patrick’s Day, Sunday, March 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Music will be provided by members of the Saratoga Springs High School Fiddle Club and The Band Scramble from 12-1 p.m. Guests can consume pancakes, fresh fruit, coffee, tea, and orange juice. All proceeds from the benefit will go towards providing high quality instruction in the folk music tradition for both children and adults in online and in-person lessons. Tickets are $20 for individuals 12-years-old and over and $10 for children 11-years-old and under. Go to Exploring Search Engine Optimization Tickets, Wed, Mar 13, 2024 at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite for more information.