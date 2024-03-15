ALBANY – Olanrewaju Adedokun, M.D., has joined St. Peter’s Family Health Center, a practice of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates, where he practices adult primary care.

Board-certified in family medicine, Dr. Adedokun previously worked as a family physician with Columbia Memorial Hospital. His professional interests include sports medicine and providing primary care for the underserved.

Dr. Adedokun received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. He completed a residency at Mount Sinai Hospital and The Institute for Family Health, both based in New York City. He received his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.