LATHAM – Curtain Call Theatre will present, “Wait Until Dark”, by Fredrick Knott. The play is based in 1944 in Greenwich Village in which Susan Hendrix, a blind woman, finds herself threatened in her own apartment and finds a way to escape her darkness. The play opens Thursday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. and runs through Saturday, March 30. Friday and Saturday performances are held at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Two Saturday matinee performances will be held on March 16 and March 23 at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $30. The theatre is located at 1 Jeanne Jugan Lane, Latham. For more information, contact Carol Max via phone at (518)-877-7529 or email [email protected] or by website, www.curtaincalltheatre.com.