Home Made Theater to host volunteer open house

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Home Made Theater, a community theater based in Saratoga Springs, will host an open house for their regular volunteers and volunteers who wish to work at the theater, at the theater’s Wilton Mall headquarters, Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The Wilton Mall office is located in the wing near the Saratoga Hospital offices.

Home Made Theater, currently in its 39th production season, remains committed to producing exceptional and entertaining theater experiences for the community by community members. Since its formation, they have produced over 150 shows which were performed at venues such as Caffe Lena, The Spa Little Theater in Saratoga Spa State Park, Saratoga Arts, and Congress Park. Home Made Theater fosters its life-long passion for theater by helping to enhance the cultural landscape of its community, provide a safe space for self-expression to individuals of all ages, help cultivate local talent, collaborate with organizations, and further educating and nurturing the next generation of theater enthusiasts, according to Christine MacLellan, administrative associate.

The theater group relies heavily on volunteers to work in all aspects of a theater production with theater professionals. Volunteers can learn about “Front of House” (jobs such as ushering), “Behind The Scenes” (backstage work such as running crew, lighting and costume assistant), and “Administrative” (box office, mailing assistant, and general office work.). Interested volunteers will be able to mingle with theater staff, Board of Directors, and several veteran volunteers to learn more about what it means to volunteer at Home Made Theater. Potential volunteers can also learn more about Saratoga’s cultural resources. No volunteer experience is necessary, just a willingness to learn about community theater.