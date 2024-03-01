ALBANY – America’s CBDC New York will host its second seminar and webinar for AI For Business: Tools For Small Businesses on Tuesday, March 5, at 7:30 a.m. For this particular presentation, small business owners can learn about the AI (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are user-friendly and cost effective tools that help businesses improve their productivity and help keep ahead of the competition. This webinar is part of a three-part series and will be taught by Greg Chanese. Enrolling in the course(s) cost $99. Visit AI For Small Business (sbdcalbany.org) to enroll.