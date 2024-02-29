DELMAR- Mark Anthony Wood, age 52 of Ticonderoga NY and Fort Myers Fl, passed away suddenly on Saturday February 17th, 2024, at his home in Ticonderoga.

Mark was born on April 16th, 1971, at St Peters in Albany NY. He spent his childhood in Bethlehem, NY. After graduating from Siena College, Mark followed an opportunity to open a restaurant in Ticonderoga, and for the next 25 years successfully owned and operated Emeralds and Emeralds II.

Mark was an avid and formidable tennis player and enjoyed golfing. A lifetime love of aviation led him to obtain his private pilots license and his CFI, and he commonly flew his Mooney and his Cherokee both nationally and internationally.

Mark was a helper and was generous to a fault. There was nothing he would not do for others, and nothing he could not fix. He had a huge personality, a unique sense of humor, and he loved dirty jokes. He loved to read, and to argue politics, and to drive fast. He made the best soups. To sum him up in a few words is impossible, he was so much more. He was a devoted son, a doting father, a beloved brother and uncle, and the most amazing friend anyone could hope for. Mark was so proud of his daughter Peyton, adored his Yorkies Emmy and Lucky, and tolerated his cat, Scooter. Everyone who met Mark was drawn to him by his boisterous laugh and especially his kind heart.

To know him was to love him.

Mark was the son of Yvonne Wood and the late Philip Wood. He is predeceased by his brother Christopher (Jackie) Wood. He is survived by his daughter Peyton O’Brien Wood and his siblings Diane (Dean) Pemberton, Brian (Dawn) Wood, and Autumn (Jimmy) Wood, as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend Mark’s visitation on Thursday, February 29th from 5-8 pm at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00am Friday, March 1st at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl. Delmar.

Interment will be private

To Leave the family an online condolence please visit www.applebeefuneralhome.com.