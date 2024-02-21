A story on every canvas

ALBANY — A quote, a room, and an idea.

For more than 20 years at Capital Care Pediatrics Albany, Dr. Michael Morin has encouraged children and adolescents to express themselves through art and share their own stories.

Each examination room in the pediatric office has an individual design, from ancient Egypt to outer space. Pictures hang from almost every door, with even the medical staff joining in to make their own art. But one examination room had a special story, gradually becoming covered almost floor to ceiling in photos and paintings given by patients over the years.

The room, which holds nearly 50 pictures, has fondly been nicknamed “The Gallery.” The Gallery all began with an idea, blossoming into fruition when Dr. Morin first encountered a John Lennon quote: “Every child is an artist until he’s told he’s not an artist.”

“It’s always nice when you find a hook to relate to a patient,” said Dr. Morin, who will be retiring after more than 30 years working as a pediatrician. “When I came across the quote, it became the concept. I may have had the idea, but the kids have the magic.”

One young artist named Thomas drew a cartoon for The Gallery with a comedic spin on the phrase “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” Thomas has been cartooning for as long as he can remember, and he combined his love for it with a whimsical medical twist.

“I saw the room that had all the other canvases, and it inspired me,” said Thomas. “I wanted to have one in there, too.”

This was the ripple effect that Dr. Morin was hoping for when it started.

“The project got bigger and bigger because of peers recognizing, ‘I can do that,’” he said. “I love that.”

From an 18-month-old child to a graduate student in graphic design, when given the blank canvas, “they’re inspired to express themselves,” said Dr. Morin.

“One of the things that I’ve learned over time is that art isn’t because somebody says it’s good. Art is that you have an idea and feel that you have to do it,” he said. “I think people don’t realize it doesn’t matter what other people think. For kids, I think that’s their nature. They’re not being judged. They just have an idea and expression, and it isn’t about whether or not someone likes it or not.”

Self-expression in all its forms flourished in The Gallery, with a variety of artistic styles including photography, paintings, anime and more. One of the artists experimented by taking a T-shirt, stretching it, and stapling it over the canvas.

“I love it,” said Dr. Morin, regarding the picture. “And that’s art.”

An artist named Shania has contributed to the office’s art collection multiple times over the years. She painted a picture specifically for Dr. Morin that he hung up on his door, and after seeing the art room, she drew a special Christmas picture, too.

“It makes me more excited to come next time, especially if he asks for a painting. I can do it, and I will be excited for the next time to bring it to him,” she said. “It’s a fun and interactive way to get people excited to come back.”

Another artist, Julianna, has art that decorates almost every room in the office. Nature, animals and the internet are sources of inspiration to her, and encourage her to try everything from abstract art to paper cutouts to portraits.

“When I do abstract art, I let my mind run free and be as creative as I want,” she said. “There’s no correct colors, and I really enjoy that because it lets me express my full creativity.”

“These kids were doing this before I asked them to,” said Dr. Morin. “Thomas has been cartooning on his own as a way to help his emotions. Cartooning as a way that he can tap into that comedy — you wouldn’t have seen that unless they had a project like this, where they’re allowed to. It’s like looking at a Rorschach. They say what it is.”

Many of the young artists drew a single picture, but some kept going. But Dr. Morin never asked for more than anyone wanted to give. He said he was happy when they showed up with just the one.

Not every canvas he gave them came back, either. Some of the young artists “weren’t ready, and that’s OK.” Others simply didn’t want to give back their pictures. Dr. Morin recalled one patient who liked the picture so much that they kept it for themselves. “Which is great!” he said.

Whether the artist returned with a picture or not, what mattered to Dr. Morin was the message behind every canvas that left the office.

“This gave them the ability to send them out and say, ‘You can do whatever you want,’” he said.

Some patients who contributed to The Gallery have moved away. Others are pursuing careers in the arts. Each canvas tells its own story, and Dr. Morin remembers them. It’s these memories that he looks to take with him into his retirement.

Dr. Morin said he hopes that after his retirement, the next doctors at the practice will find their own unique pathway to the patients’ hearts, just like he did more than 20 years ago when he first began the project.

“It’s time,” said Dr. Morin, regarding his retirement. What he’ll miss most, he added, is the connection with his patients. “It’s amazing! They make me laugh every single day, and I’m inspired every day.”

As a going-away present, Julianna sketched a portrait of herself and Dr. Morin.

“Just the fact that they take the time, it means a lot,” he said. “It’s a great reward. I have such great memories. The kids brought that magic.”

Dr. Morin doesn’t know if The Gallery will continue on after he leaves.

“I don’t know,” he admitted, but added, “It doesn’t matter. It happened, and it was special. I’ll take every one of these canvases home.”

This story was featured on page 1 of the February 21, 2024 edition of The Spot518