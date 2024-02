COLONIE – This week is the final week to apply to take part in the Spring Makers Market at Arlene’s. Applications to take part in the Saturday, May 11 event are due on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. If the artists are chosen to participate, they will be able to sell their handmade creations in front of customers that appreciate handmade products. To apply to become a vendor and submit the application, head to Spring Makers Market at Arlene’s Application (jotform.com).