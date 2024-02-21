Trustees seek to create library for the 21st century

DELMAR – The Bethlehem Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously on February 12 to move forward with a referendum capped at $32 million to fund an expansion and renovation project, with a project cost maximum of $36 million. The $4 million difference will be taken from the library’s fund balance. The board also continued to consider changes to the library’s meeting room policy.

Originally, expansion and renovation costs were projected at $28 million, but at January’s meeting, Library Executive Director Geoffrey Kirkpatrick said the project’s cost estimate had ballooned to about $35 million for the same building design changes and upgrades. Those renovations would include expanding demand spaces, improving accessibility, asbestos remediation and shifting the library’s main entrance to the garage’s current location.

Kirkpatrick had attributed the cost increase to spiking construction prices. In addition, Kirkpatrick estimated $3.3 million more would be needed to modernize the building with a round-source/geothermal HVAC system. Kirkpatrick had asked the board to determine the cost ceiling and consider whether to cut back the project’s scale or to continue to move the building into the 21st century. By unanimous vote, the board agreed to the $36 million increased project cost cap and bond referendum, not exceeding $32 million.

The additional funding for the HVAC system would be covered through short term financing and possibly recouped through $2.9 million NYSERDA and Infrastructure Reinvestment Act grants.

As to when Bethlehem residents will cast their vote, the board recognized the impracticability of holding a referendum in May, when it would typically be scheduled alongside school district voting. The board instead proposed an October 2024 ballot. Kirkpatrick warned that the library has not run an election in more than 20 years and October elections pose complexities. He assured the board he will “start the work”, and teased board members, “if I need to tap people as election workers, I’ll be giving you a call.”

The board also discussed progress on modifying the meeting room policy.. Kirkpatrick said after recent events, referring to the December Miko Peled dispute, he became aware “we are woefully unprepared for a surprise crowd control event.” He said under the current policy, every meeting space is open to the public “for everything”, but “that’s the most difficult way of doing it and probably not the best way of doing it.”

After speaking with library counsel, Kirkpatrick reported that counsel agreed that the library’s current umbrella policy ”is not the best route.” The library will now consider a policy that distinguishes among types of meeting space users, like individual library cardholders, private groups, group sponsored events open to the general public and library sponsored events. Certain user classifications may be asked to enter a written rental agreement, with terms addressing notice, size restrictions or costs for crowd control and clean up.

Agreeing that recent events demonstrated the umbrella policy needs reworking, board member Caroline Brancatelli, clarified that the policy overhaul’s intent is not “so the library will never have controversial events at all ever again. That is not the intent. The intent is that free speech can take place in a safe environment that we are prepared to deal with.” She called the policy revision “cutting edge”.

Board member Charmaine Wijeyesinghe said the revision will be “a shift in practice and a shift for the public. There will be a learning curve for staff, the board and the public.”

The board also voted to amend the library’s displays and exhibits policy to state that in accordance with the solicitation and distribution policy, “prices may not be included in any part of an exhibit or display. In addition, price lists or other means of solicitation are prohibited.”

Several members of Bethlehem Neighbors For Peace spoke during the meeting’s public comment period on the Library’s one year ban on BNFP using library meeting space for violating a policy against selling books on library premises. Trudy Quaiff, a BNFP member, recounted the numerous events BNFP had sponsored previously. Leslie Hudson, another BNFP member, said BNFP had been subjected to character assassination.

At its January meeting, the board had asked Kirkpatrick to re-consider the ban’s length. No decision has been made yet.

During the public comment period, two speakers also asked the library to issue a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and support of the BDS movement. When later asked whether the library would consider such a resolution, board President Mark Kissinger said, “probably not.” He said that issue was “not really within the board’s jurisdiction.”

This story was featured on page 6 of the February 21, 2024 edition of The Spotlight