ALBANY – Albany Civic Theater (ACT) will present the Capital Region premiere of Tracy Letts’ Pulitzer and Tony-nominated play, “The Minutes.” The play, based on a council meeting in the fictional small town of Big Cherry in which council members are trying to do what they each think is “best” for the town, will debut with a pay-what-you-will preview Thursday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., and an official debut on Friday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Performances will be held Feb. 17,18, 23-25 and March 1-3, with Friday and Saturday shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances to be held at 3 p.m. General admission is $19.82 and $11.49 for students.

There will also be a talkback with director Brian Sheldon, of the Sand Lake Center for the Arts, and the rest of the cast to follow the Sunday, Feb. 25, event.

“The Minutes” shines a spotlight on small-town politics and real-world power, and exposes the ugliness behind several American narratives while posing the question about what we would do to keep from becoming history’s losers.

Letts is also known for his 2007 play, “August: Osage County,” a tragicomedy about a once-famous poet interviewing a woman for a position of a live-in cook and caregiver for his wife, who is being treated for mouth cancer.

According to Laura Darling, Albany Civic Theater’s press representative, “The Minutes” was chosen because its discussions about politics, truth and history are incredibly relevant and timely, especially as the United States is approaching an election year.

Sheldon, who is no stranger to the local acting scene, has held ACT in his heart since he started working with the theater in the early 2000’s in a production of “Working,” directed by the late Peter Tiger.

After watching the Broadway production of “The Minutes,” Sheldon said he wanted to direct the play. As he and his wife, Melanie, were walking away from the theater, she asked him what theater he would like to submit the play to, and he immediately said ACT.

When the open submissions became available, Sheldon sent in the play. He said he couldn’t get the play off his mind due to the relatable characters that are larger-than-life examples of people that others interact with on a daily basis.

“Tracy Letts has provided us with a piece that can be performed as comic book characters or can (be) presented in a way that mirrors real life. … We are attempting the latter,” Sheldon said.

Sheldon did two evenings of auditions for “The Minutes” and had an amazing turnout. The process consisted of cold readings of the script.

“I like to give adjustments to actors if I’ve never worked with them and see something. In auditions, you want to make sure you can work with people, and if they are willing to be directed,” Sheldon explained. “Those that were cast fit into what I was thinking for these roles perfectly and maybe just a little bit more than the others in the room.”

Performing in “The Minutes” will be Bill Douglas, Alexandra Doggette, Chris Foster, Gary Hoffman, Samantha Miorin, Aaron Moore, Shawn Morgan, Dianne O’Neill, Kevin O’Toole, Ryan Palmer and Patrick White.

“Our cast is made up of some of the best performers in the area. In an area that is packed to the brim with talent, that’s saying a lot,” Sheldon added. “However, each of these actors have tackled these roles with such grace and wonder, and in doing so, they have made my job so much easier.”

One actor in particular, Patrick White, has a connection to both ACT and “The Minutes.” White will be portraying the character, Assalone, a devoted public servant who doesn’t mind making some coin out of his opportunities in public service.

When White returned home to Albany from New York City, he saw a production of “All in the Timing” at ACT, which gave him hope that there was life in the theater after being defeated in his professional pursuits in Manhattan.

It was also at ACT, 23 years ago, where White met his partner, Chris Foster, while auditioning for “Gross Indecency” where he played Oscar Wilde and White portrayed the narrator. Both men will perform alongside each other again in opposite roles in “The Minutes.”

Sheldon said “The Minutes” is a very fun and hilarious play that the region is ready to see and needs to see.

“Theatergoers can expect to see a fast, funny comedy that asks probing questions about who we are and what we aspire to be,” White said. “It challenges our assumption of the moral high ground and, hopefully, asks us to look deeper at ourselves and do better.”

For more information about “The Minutes” and ticket information can go to www.tickettailor.com . Tickets can also be purchased at the theater starting 30 minutes before the curtain rises. Debit and credit cards are also accepted at the ACT’s box office, as well as cash.

This story was featured on page 3 of the February 14, 2024 edition of The Spot518.