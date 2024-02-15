A dermatologic home for families

LOUDONVILLE – Dr. Kavita Menon and Dr. Virginia Tracey are board certified dermatologists with a combined 20 years of experience. After practicing medicine in a variety of clinical settings including academic, group practice, and small private practice- the doctors have come together to create Magnolia Dermatology and Aesthetics. They wanted to create a welcoming, comfortable, and accessible space that can become a dermatologic home for families in the capitol region.

At Magnolia Derm, the doctors have a team based and patient centered approach to dermatology and skin health. They are comfortable managing general dermatology, complex medical dermatology, hair loss, rashes, and the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer. Every patient and every situation is unique.

The practice also offers a personalized approach for aesthetic concerns and self care needs. A consult or signature facial with Licensed Esthetician, Ashely Domey, is a great place to start. Ashley performs facials, chemical peels, and diamond glow treatments using medical grade product lines like SkinMedica, SkinBetter Science, and Alumier MD. Laser Hair Removal is also performed with device that is safe and effective for all skin types/ skin tones. Injectables including botox and dermal fillers are performed exclusively by the physicians at Magnolia Dermatology and they consider creating a customized plan after assessing each patients treatment goals and anatomy an art!

“We are especially proud of our retail space,” report the doctors. The medical grade skin care product lines we have chosen to carry are the best of the best. “We hand picked every item, after reviewing the ingredients, science, and testing on ourselves… if it’s on our shelves, we approve!” The doctors recommend every patient start with a facial sunscreen daily. Next steps include a vitamin C based antioxidant to protect against daily damage and a retinoid product to repair damage. The A-team duo kit by SkinBetter Science is popular recommendation, as it comes with 2 products- vitamin C serum for the morning and a very gentle night cream with retinaldehyde.

The doctors are also proud to offer nutrafol nutraceuticals to treat hair thinning at an exclusive in office pricing- with 3 month supply discounted from online sources including Amazon. These vitamins are formulated for men, women 18-45, and women 45+. The retail space can be accessed from main entrance and is open to the public and patients for browsing before/ after appointments.

Magnolia Dermatology welcomes new patients with medical concerns including mole checks, rashes, acne, eczema, psoriasis, hair loss, and any other skin, hair, or nail concerns. It’s also a great place to visit for an upgrade to your skin care routine or some self care.