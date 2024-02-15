To the Editor,

Every year, New Yorkers can expect an Executive Budget proposal from their Governor which includes aspirational policy proposals, financial plans and lofty goals for the State. This year is no different.

Like many of my Colonie neighbors, I have significant concerns about public safety in New York State. Chief among my hopes were that a massive overhaul to so-called “bail reforms” would be included in this year’s budget proposal. Sadly, no such change is coming.

To be sure, the Governor’s budget proposal includes many measures I consider positive on the public safety front. New penalties are proposed for assault on retail workers, judges, court staff; many new offenses are added to the list of hate crimes; additional tools are given to local governments to crack down on drug crime and illegal cannabis distributors; and fostering the sale of stolen goods online would also be considered a crime. These are all ideas that have some merit and, while they should be subject to review, they should also be implemented in most cases.

Unfortunately, the Governor’s apparently renewed focus on stopping crime falls short of what New Yorkers deserve. Most of the new crimes, charges, and penalties her Executive Budget would create are ultimately meaningless because the system does not allow for bail to be set against perpetrators in many of the proposed offenses. Accordingly, these positive changes would be ultimately made toothless.

If the Governor really wants to address public safety and protect retail workers, public servants and others, the answer is clear. Major changes are required to New York’s cashless bail system, such as restoring judicial discretion, making hate crimes bail eligible, making various drug offenses bail eligible, and making gun-related crimes bail eligible. Myself and many other public officials on both sides of the aisle have made this point time and again, because it is worth repeating. New Yorkers – whether they be court staff, retail workers, victims of hate crimes, or anyone else – won’t be safe until Governor Hochul understands this.

Frank Mauriello, Minority Leader, Albany County Legislature