ALTAMONT – The Kiwanis Club of the Helderbergs will host the Art Festival for Mental Health Saturday, Sept. 9 at Knox Town Park, located at 2192 Berne-Altamont Road, Altamont, 1-4 p.m. This free event will provide opportunities for eventgoers of all ages to express themselves through art, learn about mental health and mental health resources.

Eventgoers can check out art made by local artists, listen to live music from Irish folk band The Ragged Rascals, take part in creative activities, free giveaways, and raffles, gather community resources, and eat food from the Cookie House.

Art stations and activities will be available for the community to express themselves alongside the talent showcased at the event. Among those artists will also include artist and publisher, Thom Breitenbach, Ryan Smithson, Kenn Wall, and Peggy Bielecki. Breitenbach, known for his accomplishments in painting and theater, will conduct lessons in creativity with children. Smithson, a veteran and published author, will showcase his butterfly wing art. Wall will give live wood carving demonstrations and Bielecki will share her watercolor techniques with attendees.

Art, according to Laila Wakeel, event coordinator of the Art Festival for Mental Health, provides an opportunity for individuals to explore their emotions, help calm the nervous system, and create awareness for many causes. Previous studies have shown that creating art and experiencing art in its various forms raises serotonin levels. The mission of the festival is to provide the community an opportunity to explore art as a resource for working through their feelings.

“We are all just people trying to get on with this world. Life can be hard, but art can make it better,” multimedia designer Elizabeth Scherer of Altamont said. “I’m grateful to be a part of this important event.”

For questions about the Art Festival for Mental Health or how to support The Kiwanis Club of the Helderbergs in their efforts to bring mental health resources to the area, contact [email protected] .