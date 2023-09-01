SCHENECTADY– Fandom Fest arrived at Proctors the weekend of August 26 and 27. Celebrating all things pop culture, Fandom Fest has something for everyone! With panels, cosplay contests, a vendor hall, and more, you’ll be sure to find something that captives your inner fan. Cosplayers from all over the area gathered for the Cosplay Contest. The 2nd year proved to be a hit for locals who came out in droves to join in the fun all weekend long. Dates for next year have already been announced and we are already eager to see what comes next.

-Photos submitted by Marie Williams HVCC

