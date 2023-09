SARATOGA – The 80s tribute act Mullett made their stage debut at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs, on Friday, August 18.

“It ain’t nothing but a good 80’s time” without Glenville, NY’s own vocalist Joe Schepis to keep the rock fans entertained.

This story appeared on page 15 of the August 30, print edition of the Spot518

Photos by Amy Modesti / The Spot 518

click here to view gallery