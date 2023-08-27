LAKE GEORGE – Capital Region musicians lended a helping hand in the Adirondacks and it was all for the Ronald McDonald House.

From Friday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 8, bands from across the area came together to perform at Shepard’s Park as part of the Rockin’ With Ronald Festival benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region.

Musicians who took part in the three-day event included Across The Pond, The Accents, The Newells, Skeeter Creek, The Schmooze, The Ultimates, and The Classic Rock Legends Band.

The Classic Rock Legends Band featured members of the Groovin’: A 60s-70’s Musical Journey Collette McComb (Stevie Nicks/Ann Wilson), Fran O’Neill (Linda Ronstadt), Tommy Love (drums), Gary Weinlein (Jim Morrison), and joining them was newcomer, Tony Garza portraying Eric Clapton.

The benefit helped Krantz Cottage, the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat location situated in Lake George. The cottage allows families, whose children are experiencing serious illnesses, to house the family for stays for as long as five days.

The free event also featured food, beverages, a bounce house for children, art vendors, and t-shirt sales at the RMDC booth benefiting the cause. At the Saturday event, $1,180 was raised for the cause in the 50/50 raffle.

