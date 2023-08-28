DELMAR – On Friday, August 25, members of the Bethlehem Police Department traveled to Virginia and arrested Steven M. Miccuci, age 60 of Chesterfield, VA on charges that originated from a domestic incident that occurred in Bethlehem.

Miccuci was arrested by the Chesterfield County Police Department in Virginia as a Fugitive from Justice stemming from the arrest warrant filed by the Bethlehem Police.

Miccuci was transported back to New York where he was processed and remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $7000 cash or $10,000 bond. A return date was set for September 19 in Bethlehem Town Court.

Miccuci has been charged with two counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, a felony and two counts of harassment in the second degree, a violation.