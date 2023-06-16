Celebrations are common in July. American Independence Day is celebrated each July 4th, and that momentous occasion lays the foundation for a month-long celebration of Americana.

Since the United States first gained its independence from Great Britain, many things have been described as representing the best of American culture. Rock-n-roll music and baseball have long been deemed “as American as apple pie,” but how

did apple pie come to be synonymous with America?

Few fruits have been associated more with America

than the apple, due in large part to John Chapman, affectionately known as Johnny Appleseed. Chapman was born in Massachusetts during the Revolutionary War. Chapman’s father fought in the war, then survived to return home to farm and teach his son the family business. The younger Chapman is said to have spent

40 years clearing land and planting apple seeds in Midwestern states. Apples thrived and became important foods for early settlers.Apples were easy to grow and store for use throughout the year, plus they were—and still are—versatile fruits that can be used in many different recipes.

Apple pie is a popular dish made from apples, but a close cousin to pie—turnovers—can

be just as delicious. Turnovers are handheld desserts made with many of the same ingredients as pie. They are

small pastries made by covering

one half of a piece of dough

with filling, folding the other half over ontop, and then sealing the edges. Apple turnovers can be a sweet treat for July 4th barbecues or other events this summer. Enjoy this recipe, courtesy of PillsburyTM.