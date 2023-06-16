TROY – Frank Daley would have turned 64 Tuesday, June 13.

Monday, December 19, 2022, Frank Daley died unexpectedly. His untimely passing was felt by all who knew him in the music scene and the art community.

Daley’s celebration of life was held Sunday, June 4 at The Hangar on The Hudson. The combined remembrance celebration and benefit event featured a star-studded cast of musicians who “kicked up some dust” and “dug down deep” with their heart-felt music.

Proceeds raised will go towards providing music scholarships in the name of the Frank Daley Music Scholarship to the Troy Music Academy. The music scholarship will help provide music lessons to students who can’t afford the lesson fee while keeping music alive.

Aside from being a co-owner of mid-century and antique furniture and accessory store Modern On The Hudson, Daley was a guitar teacher and performer.

The event was both emotional and fantastic. It was emotional knowing that a true talent is gone and perhaps watching it unfold from the Heavens. If Frank was present, he would be celebrating with everyone he knew and showing off his performing chops on stage.

“We’re here for Frank,” Jack Daley said. “It’s pretty great that you all made it out.”

The Brothers’ Jam featured Frank’s brothers, Jack and Joe Daley, Eric Schenkman of Spin Doctors, Kenny Hohman, and others who joined in on the session. Jack and company picked specific songs to perform that were related to Frank.

“I didn’t know Frank but I was really looking forward to meeting him.” Schenkman said prior to playing “Manic Depression”.

“Don’t Want You No More”, “Evil Ways”, “Space Castle Magic”,“Because We Ended As Lovers”, and “Angel” were played. “Angel”, sung by Jack, was dedicated to “all the angels” he knew, including his brother and musicians Dave Costa, Gary Brooks, and Rick Rourke’s brother.

An epic super jam of “Love and Happiness” concluded the event.

Frank Daley may be gone, but his legacy and dedication to bring music to students and the wider community will never be forgotten.