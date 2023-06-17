ALBANY – Dai-yuan Wang, M.D., has joined Albany Associates in Cardiology, a practice of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates.

A board-certified cardiologist, Dr. Wang was previously an invasive cardiologist and medical director of cardiology with Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Russellville, Arkansas. His professional interests include general cardiology and heart failure.

Dr. Wang received his medical degree from Xinjiang Medical College in Ürümqi, China. He completed a residency at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, and a fellowship at Wilford Hall Medical Center at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

Albany Associates in Cardiology is welcoming new patients at 2 Palisades Dr. in Albany. Call 518-458-2000.

St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates, with more than 850 physicians and advanced practitioners in more than 130 locations, is affiliated with St. Peter’s Health Partners – the region’s largest and most comprehensive not-for-profit network of high-quality, advanced medical care, primary care, rehabilitation, and senior services.