Accused of abusing a 12 year old in

Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM – A former SUNY Albany and current City of Newburgh police officer was arrested on Friday, June 9 and charged with raping and sexually assaulting a minor less than 13 in the Town of Bethlehem.

On June 1, State Police received information that an adult man had sexual contact with a child. The investigation determined that John Kyle B. Dizon, 23, of Cornwall, reportedly had sexual contact with a child less than thirteen years old in April 2022 while in the town.

At that time, Dizon was employed as a Law Enforcement Officer for the State of New York University Police at SUNY Albany, and is no longer employed by the agency. At the time of arrest, he was actively employed as a law enforcement officer by the City of Newburgh Police Department in Orange County.

Dizon was arrested at State Police Middletown, Troop F and transported to Latham for processing. He was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, criminal sexual act in the first degree, rape in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree, all felonies.

He was arraigned on June 10 at the Westerlo Town Court, because there wasn’t a Bethlehem Town Judge available, where he was remanded to the Albany County jail without bail.

The City of Newburgh Police Department has been advised and has been entirely cooperative with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information related to this crime, or you believe you may also be a victim, please contact State Police in Latham at 518-583-7000 or email [email protected]

Guilderland man arrested for child pornography

GUILDERLAND– On Wednesday, June 7, State Police, with the assistance of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, arrested Devan M. Zelezniak, 35, of Guilderland, for Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a felony.

Zelezniak is accused of possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation. The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Zelezniak was arrested at his home and transported to the Latham barracks for processing. He was arraigned at the Guilderland Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Warrant again

GLENMONT – A Troy man who was arrested in April 2020 for allegedly stealing from Walmart on Route 9W was arrested for the third time on Thursday, June 2 on a warrant for not showing up for court.

Originally James Merriwether, 58, was given an appearance ticket at the scene of the alleged crime at Walmart. He was arrested by State Police on an outstanding warrant in February 2022 for not showing up for court and was released on his own recognizance in Bethlehem Town Court.

This time, he was arrested by Bethlehem police as he was being released from Albany County jail. He was processed and released after police contacted Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and he ordered Merriwether to appear in court on Tuesday, June 6.

Grand larceny

DELMAR – An Albany man was arrested by Bethlehem detectives on Tuesday, May 31 after an investigation into the theft of $5,770 from a local business.

Michael Schissler, 39, a former employee at the business, allegedly stole the money in small increments over a long period of time, but the owner was able to document six times after they installed surveillance cameras at the business.

According to reports, Schissler was not supposed to have access to the cash box at the business, but entered after hours to take the cash. After the owner fired Schissler, he was able to account for the total sum and contacted police.

Schissler also owed the business for parts he never paid for side jobs he was allowed to do while employed there. The total for parts was $1,249.67.

Schissler was charged with grand larceny, a felony. He was arraigned by Bethlehem Judge Andrew Kirby and released. He is scheduled back in court on Tuesday, June 20.