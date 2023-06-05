LAKE GEORGE – Memorial Day weekend may be the unofficial start to summer but the Memorial Meltdown is the unofficial start to lively music festivals and summer concert series.

Festival goers spent their weekend at Charles R. Wood Park at the Memorial Meltdown. The two-day event featured a wide variety of craft and food vendors, photography sales at the Mirth Films booth, and plenty of live music to go along with the hippie, peaceful vibe of the overall festival.

Day one of the festival featured music from Annie In The Water, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Band, Tauk, and two sets of music from Twiddle. Day two’s entertainment was provided by Mihali & Friends, Dogs In A Pile, One Time Weekend, and additional music from Twiddle.

Photos by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518