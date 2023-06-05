SLINGERLANDS – Annmarie Griffiths, age 65, was born December 16, 1957, and Passed away May 31, 2023.

Ann Marie was born in New York, NY the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Guthy McKenney. She resided in the Capital District most of her life. She was a great baker, loved trips to the ocean and spending time with family and friends and her dogs.

Annmarie was the loving wife of 30 years to William J. Griffiths, who will miss her and love her for the rest of his life. She is also survived by her brother Michael McKenney, her sister and brother-in-law, Terry and Chuck Pishko, brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Gayle Griffiths, brother-in-law Tom Griffiths, and many close friends.

Funeral services will be private

