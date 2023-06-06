HIGHLAND FALLS – It was a quick three goals for the Bethlehem Girls Lacrosse team on Saturday, June 3. It took less than two minutes of the contest.

The Section 2 champion Eagles took on Section 9 champion Minisink Valley and did not look back, winning the contest 9-6 and advancing to the next round of the State playoffs later this week.

Maeve Conway had an outstanding game with three goals and a helper to lead Bethlehem.

It was Conway who came up with the dagger goal with 1:46 left in the game.

Minisink was issued a yellow card after Gabrielle Crellin intercepted and advanced the ball. Conway iced the 8-meter free goal to seal the win.

Bethlehem goalkeeper Madeline Ward had five saves which included a few hard low shots.

Caroline Marotta and Sophie Klein scored twice for the Eagle while Kirsten Phang and Bri Fabian had one goal each. Kait Tietjen had two helpers.

Bethlehem is now 16-3 and will play Victor 11 a.m. on Friday, June 9 at SUNY Cortland in the State Class B Semifinals.