SCHENECTADY — Live music ground to a halt in the Capital Region in March 2020 and while few artists were able to perform in local venues for the remainder of the year, many were active recording and streaming shows online. The organizers of the Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards have announced this year’s nominees with a pandemic-influenced slate of existing and new categories.

The 2021 Eddies Music Awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs. The show features several live musical performances, award announcements and acceptance speeches. The slate of musical performers will be announced soon.

This will be the second installment of the Eddies Music Awards in 2021; the current slate of nominees represents the work of 2020. The work of 2019 was recognized during a live broadcast from UPH this May after two postponements due to the pandemic.

Tickets for the Eddies Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 27 and the Eddies Music Awards on Nov. 14 are now on sale at universalpreservationhall.org.

For more information on both, visit theeddiesawards.com.