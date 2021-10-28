<p class="p2">As a nation, we are as divided today as we have been in our 245-year history, according to a poll by Siena College Research Institute, but we still share many of the core values instilled by the Founding Fathers.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u201cAre we divided? Yes. Do we share core values? Absolutely. Are we proud to be Americans? For the most part. Do we think our great experiment will weather this storm? We\u2019re somewhat hopeful, but concerned,\u201d said SCRI\u2019s Director, Don Levy.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">The poll focused on the 51 percent who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 and the 47 percent who voted for the incumbent, Donald Trump. Thirty-one percent think the election was stolen while 56 percent think it was not. Half think much of the mainstream media is fake news while 36 percent do not and 25 percent think the election was stolen and mainstream media is fake news.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">On current issues:<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u2022 By a 61 to 39 percent margin, voters support a federal ban on assault weapons<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u2022 By a 63 to 37 percent margin, voters support providing a path to citizenship, or amnesty, for illegal aliens and other undocumented immigrants.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u2022 43 percent think abortion should be legal in most cases while 36 percent believe in most cases abortion should be illegal.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u2022 84 percent of all Americans support passing federal legislation that would both protect voting rights and make it easier to vote.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u2022 68 percent of those that think the election was stolen and that the media is fake news.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">Using a technique called cluster analysis Levy said 35 percent of the respondents were \u201cleft-of-center\u201d in that they support voting rights, abortion, a ban on assault weapons, a path to citizenship, do not think the 2020 election was stolen and do not think mainstream media is fake news. And 34 percent were \u201cright-of-center \u201cin that they hold the opposite view on virtually all those issues with the notable exception that they do not oppose an expansion of voting rights,\u201d he said.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u201cThe remaining 31 percent, we identify as centrists as they tend to hold positions as a whole between the other two groups although with the exception of their appraisal of the media, they lean more to the left on these issues than to the right,\u201d he said.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">Members of the left and right-of-center groups vote at a rate of 83 to 84 percent while centrists vote at a lower rate, 68 percent. The centrist group voted at a lower rate but did vote for Biden over Trump by 62-35 percent.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u201cThese numbers appear to tell the same now familiar story of a divided nation that disagrees on issues and can be readily assigned to one \u2018team\u2019 or another with a less politically engaged group of citizens voters left in the middle,\u201d Levy said.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1"><b>The similarities<\/b><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">SCRI asked respondents to consider 34 statements and asked to rate how important the statements are to how they live their lives. A rating of \u201c0\u201d means the respondent disagrees completely, \u201c5\u201d means sometimes yes and sometimes no and \u201c10\u201d means the respondent wholeheartedly lives in accordance with the statement.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">Statements include:<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u2022 All people are equal, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, physical appearance, or any other personal characteristics.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u2022 Not everyone starts off with the same set of tools or skills, sometimes we need to level the playing field by giving some people a head start.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u2022 No one, not even the government, should be able to restrict another\u2019s pursuit of happiness.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u2022 Everyone can speak their mind in public regardless of the viewpoint without fear of punishment.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u2022 Advances in areas like health, technology, business or personal development, rely on the careful application of science.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u2022 It is important to achieve something specific and measurable each and every day.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">Using factor analysis to consider all answers to all 34 statements, SCRI identified three major value areas: \u201cequality,\u201d \u201cliberty\u201d and \u201cprogress.\u201d<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">The poll found the scores universally high and consistent across groups. While, Biden voters or members of the left-of-center cluster tend to score slightly higher than others on \u201cequality\u201d and Trump voters, right-of-center cluster members, tend to score slightly higher on \u201cliberty,\u201d the differences are small, and of degree rather than substance.<\/p>