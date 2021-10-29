MECHANICVILLE — CBA and Guilderland played to a 0-0 draw after 80 minutes of play in the Class AA semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 28.

But it took less than two minutes for the Brothers to score the winning goal in overtime on a long direct kick by Paul Abbatiello that found the back of the net to beat the No.

CBA, the No. 7 seed, will play the No. 1 seed Shenendehowa for the Class AA championship on Saturday at Colonie High School.

Shen beat Niskayuna 3-1 in the later matchup at Mechanicville High School.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest or click here if you are viewing this on a news app.