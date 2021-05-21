SCHENECTADY — More than 200 listeners have tuned into the first episode of SUNY Schenectady’s new podcast, Many Voices, One Call @ SUNY Schenectady, launched recently on Buzzsprout.com.

The podcast is designed to publish and promote diversity, equity and inclusion programs happening at the College, bring together the many voices that are engaged in this effort, amplify the perspectives and visions of students, and promote SUNY Schenectady’s diverse activities as part of a cohesive brand within the local community and the SUNY system.

In the inaugural episode, “ReaCH at SUNY Schenectady,” co-hosts Jennifer Malave (Human Services major/president of the Student Government Association – SGA) and Dr. Babette Faehmel (associate professor in the Division of Liberal Arts/coordinator of the Student Mentoring Program) speak with guests Destany Jackson (Human Services major/SGA senator), Adam Montross (Teacher Education Transfer major/SGA senator), Dr. Imari Shaw (instructor in the Division of Math, Science, Technology and Health), and RaeEllen Doyle (associate professor in the Division of Liberal Arts) about “One Year of Pandemic Learning.” They each bring their own perspectives about classes during the past year, their lives and what comes next.

The podcast aligns with the College’s new Strategic Plan, Many Voices, One Call 2021-2026, that will guide the College’s collective work for the next five years and has Four Pillars of Success: Promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Delivering a Meaningful Student Experience; Building Organizational Effectiveness; and Ensuring Financial Sustainability and Self-Sufficiency.

Dr. Steady Moono, president of SUNY Schenectady, applauded the team that developed the podcast. “This is an excellent, new addition to our campus dialogue,” Dr. Moono said. “I listened to the first episode and really enjoyed hearing the interactions among students and faculty. Every time we listen to a different perspective it only enriches us and contributes to the College learning environment. I’m looking forward to listening to the next episode.”

Each episode of the podcast will be co-hosted by a student and a member of the faculty and staff. The team will produce two podcasts each month. Jennifer Malave shared her thoughts as co-host of the first episode.

“I am so excited to be part of the Many Voices One Call podcast! I love how it creates a space for real conversations among students and faculty,” Jennifer said. “As a student leader, I know just how valuable it is to develop and encourage this open dialog. The podcast provides a safe space to do just that.”

Pam McCall is the director of College and High School Partnerships and tri-chair with the ReaCH Initiative. She was on the team that developed the podcast.

“The Many Voices, One Call podcast is a game-changer for our institution,” she said. “Our goal is to create a forum for students, faculty, staff and community members to share what is most important to them and how the College has helped to shape who they are. This has been a truly collaborative effort within our community and we are excited to see it grow and become a true avenue to share all of our stories.”

The new podcast has been launched and maintained under the leadership of a coalition of campus groups and organizations.

The podcast is available at buzzsprout.com.