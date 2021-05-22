DELMAR — The Bethlehem softball team is on a roll.

A day after shutting out Saratoga 6-0, the Eagles shut out Shen 3-0.

Against Saratoga on Friday, May 21, Anna Cleary pitched a four hitter and went 2 for 2 with two doubles. She struck out 14 Saratoga batters.

Jane Reagan had base clearing, three-run double and Grace DiBacco had a single with two RBIs. Schalia, Tiu Abby Nautel and Mackenzie Kawczak all added singles.

Cleary came back Saturday by allowing Shen just two hits on the day while striking out eight.

Regan went 3 for 4 with a double while Nautel and DiBacco had two hits each. Kawczak, Cleary, Charlotte Higgs and Anna Colonno all had hits for the Eagles.

Bethlehem, 8-1, will host Troy on May 26 and play at Niskayuna on May 28.

