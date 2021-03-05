SARATOGA SPRINGS — The second annual Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards – aka the Eddies Music Awards – will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. May 2 from Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga. The event is presented by KeyBank.

The awards show has been twice rescheduled. It was originally planned to be held in front of an audience at the Proctors MainStage last spring and then was rescheduled due to the pandemic to be broadcast in December from UPH. A surge in COVID-19 cases late in 2020 resulted in further postponement.

“The third time is the charm,” said Sal Prizio, a co-producer and co-founder. “Everyone involved is excited to make this happen.”

Scheduled performers and panelists will be announced in the coming weeks. “We’re hoping everyone who had committed for December can return,” Prizio commented.

The show is to be filmed by Chromoscope Pictures of Troy. It will be broadcast live on Collaborative Studios’ Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV apps, its public access channels in Albany and Schenectady, and on YouTube and Facebook. It will be available on-demand for free after the event. Collaborative Studios and The Eddies Music Awards are initiatives of Proctors Collaborative.