Running away with it

QUEENSBURY—Senior Kate Brannigan led the powerful Bethlehem Girls Cross Country Team this week as the Eagles secured a historic win at the State Championships held on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Bethlehem, ranked first in the nation by Milesplit, showed how dominant they are as a team.

We must mention that it was freshman Adriana Pettinelli from Scarsdale who took the top slot in Class A (fourth overall), but that was not the real story.

Brannigan was second (sixth overall), posting a 17:50.3 for the 5k race. One second later, Bethlehem Junior Logan Kuhn crossed the line in third (seventh overall) and another second teammate eighth grader Sophia Chromczak came in fourth (eighth overall).

Soon after senior Charlotte O’Meara, fifth (12th overall) and sophomore Anna Chrapowitzky came in sixth (14th overall) rounded out the scoring.

The eagles were not satisfied with that either.

The Eagles freshman pair of Sidney Graham and Tess McNamara placed 17th and 18th respectively.

Bethlehem led the team scoring with 20 points. In cross country, the lowest score wins and 15 points is a perfect score. Northport was second with 75 points.

For the Eagles, they scored 15 points as a team at the Albany County Meet in October and 21 points at the Section 2 Championships on November 9.

To get an understanding on how close this top five runners are, O’Meara won the county meet and Kuhn was first for BC at the Sectionals.

There is a reason COROS MileSplit50 ranked this team first in the nation.

Section two athletes dominated at the State Championship as well with 169 points (ranking 10 runners) in all classes.

Voorheesville runners take fourth in Class C

A pair of freshmen runners from Voorheesville led the Blackbirds to a fourth place finish in the Class C race. Avery Grant finished second (fourth overall) and Savannah Schmidt was third (fifth overall).