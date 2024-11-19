From Beta to Alpha

ALBANY — Students, game developers, and technology enthusiasts gathered at the University at Albany last weekend for Wolfjam 2024, a hackathon and game development event organized by Wolfjaw Studios.

The event, which began Friday evening and continued through Sunday, attracted approximately 600 registrants, with around 400 expected to participate in person.

Hackathons like Wolfjam often emphasize experimentation and creativity rather than the nefarious activities sometimes associated with hacking. “It’s an opportunity for people to come together, work with new tools, and create something unique over a weekend.

“The original intent of ‘hacking’ is about tinkering, building, and customizing,” said Michael Leczinsky, a professor of practice in UAlbany’s Information Sciences and Technology department, as he spoke about the event’s purpose and broad accessibility. “Here, we’re interested in designing and developing games, software solutions, and even table-top games. The idea is to create something in 48 hours—a product that might not be polished but represents a real accomplishment.”

In addition to students and local participants, Wolfjam 2024 brought in developers and industry professionals from across the United States. “We’ve got folks coming in from the Midwest, the West Coast, and the local region,” said Leczinsky. This broad representation of skills in design, marketing, and community development is expected to foster a collaborative learning environment for students looking to step out into a competitive industry that’s comparable to big-budget movie makers.

The economics of AAA game development like the titles you see on store shelves are closely comparable to those of the big-budget movie industry, particularly in terms of costs, revenue potential, team size, and production timelines.

Like Hollywood blockbusters, AAA games require massive budgets, often ranging from tens to hundreds of millions of dollars. This investment covers advanced technology, skilled labor, extensive marketing, and post-launch support. For instance, games such as “Cyberpunk 2077” and “Red Dead Redemption 2” reportedly had budgets exceeding $100 million, a scale similar to blockbuster movies like “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avatar,” which also reach production costs of $100-300 million when factoring in visual effects and A-list talent.

Both industries rely on large teams of specialized professionals. In AAA game development, this means hundreds of people working in roles that range from design and art to programming and testing, often collaborating across multiple studios worldwide.

The production timelines for AAA games are lengthy, too, with many taking years to develop from concept to release. During this time, companies invest significant resources without seeing immediate returns, which requires careful management of cash flow.

Kevin Treski, Senior Technical Product Manager for Wizards of The Coast, told students to learn the business-speak by picking up a book. Wizards owns two of gaming’s most iconic titles, “Dungeons & Dragons” and “Magic: The Gathering.” Both developed from dice and card games, but have since found a home in the digital realm. For Wizards, Treski brings new products and features to market, leading teams across various disciplines to succeed.

“You don’t have to read a dozen books,” he said. “Read half of one. Skim through it. Then pick someone out from the industry, buy them a coffee or a beer, and start asking them questions.”

The revenue potential for AAA games and blockbuster movies is substantial, with both having the potential to generate billions. “Grand Theft Auto V” and “The Witcher 3,” have earned billions through initial sales, downloadable content, and merchandising. Similarly, blockbuster films can pull in billions globally.

However, the opportunity to fund the launch of such titles is limited. Ben Kvalo, CEO of Midwest Games, mentioned in his presentation that over 60% of the gaming industry is represented by just three states—Texas, California, and Washington. This leaves less than 40% of the industry distributed across all other areas, including his home state of Wisconsin and New York State.

This presents challenges for regions like the 518 area in New York, as there are fewer investors, tax breaks, and incentives for developers to build businesses, create games, and attract talent. The gaming industry, comparable in scale to major film productions, is a multibillion-dollar enterprise.

“You need to stand out,” Kvalo said, adding that sometimes the finished product isn’t as important as the lessons learned.

As Kvalo shared, the gaming industry is highly saturated. New entrants, including students just starting out, will need to distinguish themselves. Events like UAlbany’s hackathon last weekend offer opportunities for students to work under tight deadlines, collaborate in teams, and adapt to unexpected challenges. They learn to pivot when mistakes occur, and while the final product may not always meet their initial vision, the process teaches them resilience and growth.

In the end, Wolfram attendees had a chance to play the games created over the weekend, showcasing the hard work and creativity of the teams.

“It’s about the sense of accomplishment and pride, and hopefully, people walk away having learned something and made something cool,” Leczinsky added.

The Capital District is not without representation in the gaming industry, Wolfjaw Studios of Troy is just one of several developers that also includes Blizzard Entertainment—creators of Tony Hawk Pro Skater, Skylanders, Guitar Hero and more.

These developers recruit talent from across the country, often showcasing their facilities like Division I athletic programs to entice top talent to move here to the Capital District. But now they may have local help.

Within hours of Wolfjam’s opening ceremonies, University at Albany administrators approved both an undergraduate and graduate degree program for game design and development.