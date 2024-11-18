COLONIE– A 43-year-old Albany man was the subject of larceny in progress at the Northway mall on Central Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Colonie police found he was also wanted in another theft in April.

According to reports, Johanne Rosario was taken into custody at 7:19 p.m. and brought to the police station and charged with grand larceny, a felony for the current incident. Police then found he was wanted for additional larcenies at TJ Maxx in Latham that took place on April 17, July 23 and August 15.

Rosario was charged with two counts of grand larceny, a felony, and two counts of petit larceny, a misdemeanor for those incidents. While at the police station, he requested medical attention and was taken to Albany Memorial Hospital. After receiving medical care, he was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Rosario was scheduled to be arraigned the next day.

Burglary and grand larceny

FULTONVILLE–State Police took a Rensselaer man into custody for another incident on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and found he was wanted for an incident in Colonie.

According to reports, Marcus Allert, 24, broke into a West Colleen Drive residence on May 27.

He was charged with burglary – with criminal intent and grand larceny – third degree, both felonies. Allert was processed and arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

Illegal U-Turn and DWI

COLONIE– Colonie police observed a vehicle with Penn. plates make an illegal U-Turn in the wrong lane of Central Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 31 and found a Jamaica man to be allegedly drinking and driving drunk.

According to reports, police observed the driver, a 38-year old man, to have bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. He was taken into custody.

At the police station, he was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failure to stay in a single lane, illegal U-Turn and drinking in a motor vehicle.

The man was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Nov. 11.

DWI after crash

COLONIE–Colonie police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Wolf Road on Friday, Nov. 1 at 1:34 a.m. and found the driver drunk.

According to reports, A 37-year-old Albany woman was driving her red Jeep Patriot on Wolf Road when the crash occurred near the former Lazare Lincoln dealership.

Officers observed the woman to have an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath and admitted to drinking at a local bar. The woman was given and failed field sobriety tests and was complaining of chest and knee pain from the crash.

She was transported to Albany Memorial Hospital where a sample of her blood was secured.

The woman was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failing to stay in a single lane. She was issued an appearance ticket at the hospital for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Nov. 18.

DWI at checkpoint

LATHAM–A 26-year-old Menands man was taken into custody for DWI on Saturday, Nov. 2 after being stopped at a checkpoint.

According to reports, police stopped the man on Troy Schenectady Road at 12:32 a.m. he showed clues for impairment.

The man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Nov. 18.

Criminal contempt again

COLONIE– A man who has been arrested at least five times on charges related to violating an order of protection, was arrested again on Friday, Nov. 1 for violating the order again.

This time Colonie police arrested Billy Jo Pettis, 40, of Schenectady, at the Best Value Inn on Central Avenue at 5:33 p.m. and charged him with criminal contempt – first degree and aggravated family offense, both felonies, and harassment-physical contact, a misdemeanor.

This time he was held at the Albany County jail.

On September 18, Pettis was charged with not showing up for court and two additional counts of criminal contempt. At that time, bail was set and then released with electronic monitoring. It is unclear if those cases were resolved.

In a confusing incident on Tuesday, June 18, at the Town of Colonie Schuyler Flatts Cultural Park on Broadway, Pettis was arrested on domestic charges stemming from an earlier incident at the park. Despite the charges, including two felonies, one of which was bail-eligible (first-degree criminal contempt), the Colonie judge on call instructed the police to release Pettis on an appearance ticket instead of arraigning him to consider bail.

Pettis had been involved in a verbal argument earlier in the day with a person protected by a duly served order of protection. Pettis had also been convicted in April in Troy for violating the same order of protection. The order specified that he could communicate via text but not in person.

Pettis was arrested again at 5:45 p.m. and charged with aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt, both felonies, and disobeying a court mandate, a misdemeanor. Because Colonie Town Court was not in session, police notified on-duty Judge David Green, who decided to release Pettis on an appearance ticket for July 8 instead of considering bail. Green later issued a bench warrant in August that led to the September 18 arrest.

Domestic charges, violation of order, warrant

COLONIE– Colonie police took an Albany man into custody at the Salvation Army on Central Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 2 for a domestic incident that took place earlier in the day.

Matthew Carey, 33, was also wanted on a warrant for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in August.

This time he was charged with criminal contempt – physical contact, a felony, and disobeying a mandate, criminal mischief, assault with intent to cause injury, criminal mischief-disabling equipment to prevent reporting a crime, and petit larceny, all misdemeanors. For the November 2 incident.

Carey was also charged with disobeying a mandate, a misdemeanor, on October 22 and processed on the active warrant.

He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

No license, chase, fake name, big trouble

COLONIE–A Wilton woman led Colonie police on a chase in the early hours of Sunday, Nov. 3 and was eventually caught after fleeing on foot.

According to reports, Rebekah Scott, 21, fled police when they tried to stop her near Karner Road at 2:46 a.m.

Scott has more than 10 suspensions on her license and also left the scene of a property damage accident. She fled on foot and officers took her into custody after a brief chase.

Scott also gave the name and date of birth of her sister to police to avoid charges.

She was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation – 10 or more suspensions, a felony, and unlawfully fleeing a police officer, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal impersonation, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for speeding, red light violation, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, illegal muffler, and operating without a license.

Scott was held at the Albany County jail.

Warrant arrests this week

Madison Cannon, 27, of Eagle Bridge, was involved in a property damage accident in Latham on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and found to have an outstanding warrant from State Police. She was transported to meet troopers.

Brian Barrett, 41, of Poughkeepsie, turned himself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, Oct. 30 for a warrant from June 2023. He was arraigned.

Michael Lemons, 37, of The Bronx, turned himself in to Colonie police on Thursday, Oct. 31 for a warrant from December 2017 for failing to appear in court. He was arraigned.

Matthew Lare, 53, who is homeless, was the subject of a larceny in progress and found to be wanted in Albany. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Taylor Burns, 27, who is homeless, was the subject of a check a person call in the parking lot of Motel 6 on Central Avenue on Friday, Nov. 1. Burns was wanted by Green Island police. She was transported to meet officers from that department.