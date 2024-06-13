An offensive onslaught leads Bethlehem Central’s varsity baseball team to the program’s first state title

BINGHAMTON — The Bethlehem Central High School varsity baseball team clinched its first-ever state championship title, securing the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA championship with a thrilling 11-5 victory over Section XI’s Hauppauge on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium.

This victory marked the program’s first championship appearance since 1990. Before the game, the team received a special message from Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro, a former player from the 1990 team. Huddled around a cell phone, the team listened as Quatraro, then a sophomore and starting catcher, shared words of encouragement via video call.

“All I can say is go kick their butts,” Quatraro said before his second-place Royals hosted the Seattle Mariners. “It’s awesome guys. I’m proud of you. I’m looking forward to getting the update later before we start.”

The game itself was a nail-biter, with both teams trading runs in the early innings. Bethlehem’s catcher, Scott Sleurs, opened the scoring with an RBI single in the top of the first. Hauppauge quickly responded with an RBI groundout, leveling the score.

Bethlehem’s offense erupted in the second inning, highlighted by Joe Monserrat’s RBI single and Gavin Martin’s two-run double, pushing the Eagles ahead 4-1. Hauppauge answered with three runs in the bottom half, tying the game at 4-4.

Starter Owen Turner persevered through the pressure, holding the opposition scoreless over the next three innings, allowing his offense to regain control. Shortstop CJ Franchini doubled in the fourth inning to bring Monserrat home, followed by Turner’s sacrifice fly to extend the lead. Turner further bolstered the score with a two-run single in the sixth, and Sean Matrose added an RBI single, giving Bethlehem a 9-4 advantage.

Entering the final inning with a 9-5 lead, the Eagles solidified their victory with an RBI triple from Monserrat, followed by a single from Martin. Both players finished with four hits each, accounting for eight of their team’s season-high 15 hits. Martin was a perfect 4-for-4, driving in three runs while crossing the plate three times. Sleurs and Turner also contributed significantly with multi-hit and multi-RBI performances.

Reliever Tim Bushart sealed the win by inducing a game-ending double play, masterfully turned by seniors Franchini and Monserrat.

This championship caps off a milestone-laden postseason for Bethlehem, which included the program’s first sectional title in 25 years. The Eagles showed remarkable resilience throughout the season, rebounding from an early loss to Albany High with a nine-game winning streak. Despite a rocky start in May, they finished strong without a single loss for the remainder of the season.

Bethlehem lost to Smithtown 9-7 in its previous visit to the state final in 1990. The Eagles were in the midst of a rally during the final frame of play when the game ended abruptly as a baserunner was called out after being hit by an apparent base hit with the bases loaded.

