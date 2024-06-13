COLONIE – Stephen P. Jabonaski, 84, passed away on June 11, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. For many years he lived with and courageously battled multiple cancers including prostate, pancreatic, and leukemia.

Stephen was born on December 18, 1939, in Albany. He was a graduate of Philip Schuyler H.S. and then joined the Army Reserves. He bought his forever home in Colonie, and was an Ironworker (Local 12) for over 35 years.

Stephen retired at the age of 55, and for the next 25 years took on the role of caregiver for his wife, the love of his life, Diane (Colbert) Jabonaski. Stephen’s loyalty and devotion to Diane was admirable and inspirational. They were married for 60 years until her passing in 2021. He was a trout fishing enthusiast, an avid gardener, and a NY Yankees fan.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was also predeceased by his sister, Anne Volmer, and brother, Robert Jabonaski.

He is survived by his children: Susan Fraley (Charles), Sally Espey (Steven), Stephanie Chapla, and Stephen Jabonaski (Shawn Thibodeau); grandchildren: Zarrita Triolo, Christopher Chapla, Sean Espey, and Adam Chapla; and 2 great grandchildren: McKenzie and Haven Chapla; extended family and individuals he held dear: Gary Chapla, Riyonna Caswell and Audrey Rafferty.

Calling hours will be held on June 17, 2024, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 18, 2024, at Christ Our Light Church, 1 Maria Drive, Loudonville at 10 AM. Interment will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Contributions can be made in Stephen’s name to: Night Out For You Inc. (nightoutforyou.org) or NYOH Community Cancer Foundation (nyohfoundation.org)

The Jabonaski family would like to express their gratitude to John Phelan II M.D. and the kind heroes that work at the Albany Cancer Center.

To share a memory of Stephen or to send a special message to his family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com