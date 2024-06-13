To the Editor,

I am writing to address a concern that has been troubling many residents and business owners in our community: the deteriorating condition of the sidewalk landscaping along Delaware Avenue. For the past several years, this once charming and inviting area has been overtaken by weeds and neglect. It is imperative that our town take responsibility for maintaining this vital part of our business district.

Maintaining public spaces, including sidewalk landscaping, is a fundamental responsibility of the town. When the town neglects these spaces, it sends a message of disregard to the community and encourages property owners to do the same. The appearance of Delaware Avenue plays a significant role in forming first impressions. Potential business owners scouting for locations will be dissuaded by the unkempt conditions, as it reflects poorly on the town’s overall investment in its commercial areas. For customers, weeds and overgrown areas contribute to a sense of neglect and can deter potential shoppers from spending time in the area. This leads to reduced foot traffic and, ultimately, a decline in sales for local merchants.

This used to be taken care of by the town and I’m not sure what happened, but our main thoroughfares now just look shabby and uncared for. I urge the town to prioritize this issue and allocate the necessary resources to restore and maintain the landscaping. Our community deserves a business district that we can all be proud of.

Barbara Collura

Delmar